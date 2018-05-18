There are a lot of “YBN” rappers who’ve laid the foundation for all “young boss n***as” to set up shop in hip-hop, but one in particular is setting himself apart from the new generation of MC’s. YBN Cordae refuses to be slandered by his elders nor does he want to be included in the cluster of mumble rappers that J. Cole talks about in his stand-out KOD track, “1985.”

After dropping his I’m So Anonymous album last year, the young spitter born in North Carolina and raised in the DMV returns with his response to “1985” called “Old N***as.” Rather than going off on Cole for educating the mumbling minors, Cordae attempts to mend the age gap between the new and old lyricists in the game by reminding everyone how original hip-hop was received by our elders in the past.

It seems though we is at a generational gap

Which bring conversation and a statement in fact

We can agree none of us is ‘posed to make it in rap

I understand both sides, let me break it in half

Let’s take it back when hip-hop originated

And old n***as said it was wack, they couldn’t take it

And called it a little trend, said it wouldn’t last

Now it’s the number one genre as the time passed

The young buck doesn’t stop there. As he vents over the Mizzy Mauri-produced instrumental, Cordae takes a page right out of Cole’s handbook and calls out the “false prophets” like Kanye West, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly for letting him down in more ways than one. Thankfully, his trust in God, Mos Def and Talib Kweli are still intact.

Lately all my idols they been failin’ me

Catchin’ sexual assaults and some felonies

Then you want me to listen what you tellin’ me

And wanna hate when we sing our little melodies

And other idols they be broke, get your funds in order

And Kanye West is a Trump supporter

Then we got R. Kelly and Bill Cosby

Who still probably got lil girls in the Hills lobby

And these supposed to be our heros? Negro please

Old n***as unreliable like D-Rose knees

Only man I can trust is G-O-D

Not to mention Mos Def and Talib Kweli

Does he have a point? Listen to YBN Cordae’s response to J. Cole’s “1985” and decide for yourself.