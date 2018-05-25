It’s obvious that YG has money to blow, and so does his circle of rapping phenoms. The Bompton rapper is known for making milli’s off his grand scale collaborations like “My Hittas,” and plans to do the same with his brand new single “Big Bank.” DJ Mustard serves up more bare-bones instrumental that allows verses from the “Suu Whoop” spitter, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj and Big Sean to flaunt the M’s in their bank accounts.

While YG has a lot of accolades to brag about, his latest album roll-out has been a source of contention for him. The 4Hunnid rhymer has been dealing with a handful of issues with his label like finalizing the release of his follow-up to Still Brazy. Earlier this month, a countdown that used to live on his website led his fans to believe that the album would drop on June 22. However, YG confirmed that the date was false in a vexing rant on Twitter.

JUNE 22ND AINT MY REAL FUCKING ALBUM DATE. — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) May 1, 2018

ON BLOODS IM HOTT. — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) May 1, 2018

I WANNA GO SHOOT SOME SHIT. — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) May 1, 2018

SOMEBODY TELL 50 CENT GET THE STRAP — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) May 2, 2018

At the moment, YG’s website says the album will arrive by “Summer 2018.” Hopefully it will drop after the string of releases coming in June from Kanye West & Kid Cudi, Nas, Drake, and more.

Stack up your chips and flaunt your “Big Bank” by pushing play on YG’s new single.