Young M.A is committed to passing blessings on “to those in need.” The rapper and her mom hosted a Mother’s Day brunch in Brooklyn on Saturday (May 12) for families who have been affected by gun violence.

The event, held at the 3 Black Cats Cafe in Brownsville, is the first from her Kweens Foundation, a charity designed to support mothers through tragedies brought on by street, and gun violence.

The organization was inspired by the death of Young M.A.’s older brother, who lost his life to a gang-related violence in 2009.

Earlier in the week, the Brooklyn native announced the official launch, and dropped a few details about the brunch. “I’m proud to say that I’m officially setting off the Kweens Foundation,” she revealed. “I’m an owner, my mother’s an owner as well, but we are officially setting it off for the Mother’s Day Brunch.”

Attendees were personally selected by the mother-daughter duo. The special brunch gave them an opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day and share their stories in a positive forum.

In the Instagram video, Young M.A also pointed out a new face tattoo in memory of her late brother.

“I’m just proud to do this,” she added. “This is my first time starting a foundation so I’m looking forward to it. I appreciate all the mothers out there.”

See Young M.A.’s announcement below.