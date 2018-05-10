Zaytoven Recruits Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Pusha T And T.I. To “Go Get The Money”

Super producer, Zaytoven is prepping his debut albumTrap Holizay, which is slated for a May 25 release. Coming off the effort’s first single, “What You Think” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and OJ Da Juiceman, the veteran beatsmith released “Go Get the Money” with dope boys Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Pusha T, and T.I.

Over Zay’z signature piano keys, Pusha, Rozay, the Kang and Gotti talk large numbers and snow white.

Last year, Gucci Mane’s go-to producer released Zaytoven Presents: Trapping Made it Happen, which features the likes of Young Thug, Young Dolph, Migos and others.

Also, Zaytoven provided some heat to newcomer Saweetie on her baller anthem titled, “Expensive.”

Stream “Go Get the Money” below.

