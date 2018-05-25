Zaytoven has helped shape hip-hop culture not only in Atlanta, but across the U.S. Today (May 25), the veteran beatsmith continues to add to the soundtrack of the streets by unveiling his debut album, Trapholizay.

Capping out at 12 songs, the effort includes notables such as Quavo, Future, Pusha T, T.I., Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Dolph, Offset, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Scooter, among others more contribute to Zay’s official debut.

Trapholizay was led by street bangers “What You Think,” “Wake Up and Cook Up,” “left the Bank,” and “Go Get the Money.”

The Atlanta-based producer also just wrapped up his 13 date ‘Trap Holizay Tour.’ This album serves as the follow-up to his 2017 mixtape Trapping Made It Happen.

Stream Trapholizay below.

