Upcoming New Jersey artist 070 Shake recently dropped the visuals for her new single, “I Laugh When I’m With Friends But Sad When I’m Alone” on June 29.

The video looks like a performance piece for a high-end museum. 070 Shake appears at center stage in a barely-lit studio. As she sings of her journey to self-discovery, she poetically dances. “I now ask you, please stop judgin’ me I got myself out this single-handedly / And we do what we do ’cause we don’t understand the consequence / Of every step we take is wrong, how could we ever see the mess,” she sings.

“I Laugh When I’m With Friends But Sad When I’m Alone” is the first track off of 070 Shake’s debut EP Glitter, which was released at the tail end of Mar. 2018. She previously gained massive attention after appearing on a handful of G.O.O.D. Music albums. She was reportedly featured on Pusha T’s album, DAYTONA (on the single “Santeria,”). She later appeared on two tracks – “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes” – off of Kanye West’s latest album, Ye. Furthermore, she holds writing credits on Teyana Taylor’s latest project, K.T.S.E.

It’s likely that we’ll see much more of 070 Shake in the future. In the meantime, check out the music video for “I Laugh When I’m With Friends But Sad When I’m Alone” above.