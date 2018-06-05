070 Shake Speeds Down A Lonely Highway In “Mirrors” Video

New Jersey native 070 Shake is receiving a lot of attention as of late, thanks to her work on Pusha T’s Daytona (“Santeria”), and Kanye West’s ye (“Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes”). This week, the G.O.O.D. Music artist released new music visuals to her dreamy and self-reflecting record, “Mirrors.”

The video finds Shake riding dangerously down a highway as she sings about being numb to love, and not being emotionally available for relationships with potential lovers.

“Uh, and I feel like, I don’t even love anything anymore/I can’t even look in the mirror anymore/I’m breakin’ into pieces (I’m breakin’ into pieces)/And I feel like I can’t even love right now anymore/And now everything I dreamed of/Is escapin’ my mind, and now I just want to be old/And I can’t really see you (I can’t really see you),” sings Shake.

“Mirros” comes from her Glitter EP, released earlier this year. Also earlier this year, Shake released her I AM SHAKE documentary, where she’s engaged in a protest, and talks about social issues and her past life.

Watch the Jordan Rosenbloom-directed video above.