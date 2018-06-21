21 Savage has been making some mature moves as of late, however, the rapper born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph still has Atlanta’s Zone 6 aggressive mentality running through his veins. A video recently surfaced of 21, who appears to be brandishing a gun during a brawl at a party.

TMZ obtained footage of the fiasco. The brief clips shows 21’s team exchanging words with a large group of people. Words exchanged over an insult directed at a woman affiliated with Slaughter Gang, resulting in a brawl, TMZ reports.

The video shows men throwing punches, with one getting getting knocked out in the grass. 21 Savage can be seen near the brawl, and he appears to holding a pistol. Fortunately, no shots were fired, and no arrest were made after police showed up, according to TMZ.

In related 21 Savage news, the “Bank Account” rapper recently told Vogue that he has outgrown jewelry.

“I stopped wearing jewelry for a couple of reasons,” 21 said.“One is because everybody wears jewelry. I outgrew it; I’m getting a little wiser and growing. Another reason is because the richest people that I’ve ever met in my life, they’ve never had on jewelry” the rapper added. “Every time I meet someone who’s very, very rich, like wealthy, I’ve never seen them with jewelry on. And ever since I’ve been saving money and not spending it on jewelry, I’ve been getting way richer.”

