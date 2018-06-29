Just days before the fifth season of Power premieres on Starz, 50 Cent treated fans to a soulful performance of the hit series’ catchy anthem, “Big Rich Town” on July 28.

The rapper reportedly performed the hit song at a concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. In the 4-minute video, a choir and orchestra kick off the performance. “They say this is a big, rich town I just come from the poorest part / Bright lights, city life, I gotta make it / This is where it goes down / I just happen to come up hard / Legal or illegal, baby, I gotta make it,” they sing in harmony. As the screen turns to a backdrop of New York City, 50 Cent comes out to rap his verse.

The camera also pans to the orchestra playing various instruments, including the piano and violin, among others. 50 also managed to incorporate Michael White 1974 single “Reiko,” which is sampled in the theme song.

As previously reported, Power airs in July 2018. Back in Jan. 2018, the rapper teased a possible plot twist for the upcoming season. He posted an image of him standing next to an open car trunk with a supposedly dead Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) inside. “I changed my mind. F**k this kid and Ghost. I want my f**king corners back,” he captioned the photo. To get the real scoop on what goes down this season, fans will just have to tune into stars for the season premiere on July 1.

Watch 50 Cent’s live performance above.

I Had a blast at the #Power Season 5 Premiere Last night | Don't Miss Episode 1 on Sunday July 1st #getthestrap pic.twitter.com/70NnFEvJT1 — 50cent (@50cent) June 29, 2018

