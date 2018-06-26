50 Cent And Russell Simmons Mock Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault Claim

On the same day of Terry Crews’ powerful statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on behalf of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, 50 Cent and Russell Simmons have mocked the actor for his sexual assault incident.

The rapper and Power producer took to Instagram to continue his troll behavior Tuesday (June 26) by posting an inaccurate meme of the actor’s case. Crews came forward with his #MeToo story last year, detailing how WME partner Adam Venit groped him during an industry party in 2016.

The Sorry to Bother You actor has since become a trusted ally in the movement, especially when it comes to male victims of sexual abuse.

Instead of standing in solidarity with Crews, 50 used the opportunity to mock the actor’s story. “What the f**k is going on out here man? Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail,” he captioned the meme with his catchphrase, “get the strap.”

Many noticed Russell Simmons’ laughing emoji comment. Simmons, a friend of Venit, reportedly attempted to stop Crews from calling out Venit’s actions. Simmons has also been accused of sexual assault by multiple women to which he denied.

shit like this is the reason men don’t come forward as victims of sexual assault often. 50 Cent is publicly mocking Terry Crews, allowing Russell Simmons (friends with Crews’ abuser who tried to get him to drop the charges) to openly laugh at him. pic.twitter.com/J16TUvDUYi — wesley (@wslymcln) June 26, 2018

After catching flack on social media, 50 returned with more jokes about Crews. His follow-up post included a screenshot from Crews’ role in Friday After Next.

Earlier today, Crews gave a testimony to Senate Judiciary Committee about his incident and why the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights should be enacted.

During his testimony Crews shared the backlash he’s endured for speaking out, including getting cut from the upcoming Expendables franchise.

“What he was effectively telling me while he held my genitals in his hands was that he held the power, was that he had control.,” Crews said. “This is how toxic masculinity permeates the culture. One man’s horseplay is one man’s humiliation. I know the shame associated with assault, it happened to me.”

“I am honored to use my platform and story to help create additional civil rights protections for survivors across the nation under the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights.”

In March, prosecutors decided not to go forward with Crews’ lawsuit against Venit, claiming the incident fell under the statute of limitations.

