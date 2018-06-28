Hip-hop is more than just the commodification of black culture and party music. Recognized as a proper medium for pain, experience, and a new religion, Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead honored the genre during a special culture-inspired service. During the “Bridging The Gap” event, the congregation of Grace Tabernacle Christian Center comprised of Brooklyn’s own including 50 Cent, Cassanova and Uncle Murda.

The delivered sermon was titled “Get The Strap” and preached 50’s million-dollar catchphrase as a method of prayer and self-meditation.

“We must understand that it’s alright to get the strap because where we have come from, our protection is to ‘get the strap’ that’s the only thing that is respected in our community…” said Bishop Whitehead, keeping it real. “Now don’t get it twisted” he continued, “no weapon formed against me shall prosper…so we must understand that ‘the strap’ is in prayer.”

Although “21 Questions” found himself surprised and recording the impactful sermon, 50 didn’t realize he was one of the attendees being honored.

“I got something out of it” affirmed 50 during his acceptance speech. “I really feel that there was a completely different approach to try to reach us in a different way by using the terminology by using the slang and it kind of made me pay attention a little more…Even though it might seem outlandish–the approach–it’s effective.”

Other honorees included Power 105.1’s DJ Spinking, HOT 97’s DJ Young Chow, Bryson Tiller affiliate Neil Dominique, and Highbridge the Label’s Quincy “QP” Acheampong and more.

Watch 50’s acceptance speech below.

