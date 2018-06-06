It’s been over a year since 6lack released debut album Free 6lack. But it looks like the deeply personal artist has a new project on the way. The Zone 6, Atlanta-bred took to Twitter to announce that his album is done, and shares the album’s first single “Switch.”

“I think my album is done,” reads the text written on a black envelope featured in the post’s photo. The enveloped is signed, “Love, Bear.”

While information about the new project is mum, the ATL vocalist has sporadically released new music since his breakthrough effort. 6lack has popped up singles such as “OTW” (Khalid), “Spar” (Dreezy), and “Grab the Wheel”(Timbaland), as well as solo tracks, “Cutting Ties,” and “Forgive Me.”

Stream “Switch” below.

