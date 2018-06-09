Students, faculty and school officials nationwide are walking on eggshells when it comes to safety, and it seems no one is above investigating including a 9-year-old girl. Officials allege the unnamed child used a cellphone app to send a bomb threat to her elementary school last month.

WTAE reports state police in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania received news of the threat against Yough’s H.W. Good Elementary School on May 26. Law enforcement didn’t reveal the name of the app for safety reasons, but states its as a popular iPhone gaming app. Upon further investigation, police identified a suspect and determined it wasn’t a credible threat.

Superintendent Janet Sardon said the school district notified parents about the incident in a letter. The girl will face disciplinary action when school begins in August, but it’s unknown if she will be suspended.

Across the country another place of learning was threatened by a bomb, only this time it was a prank. YouTuber “Arab Andy” was arrested last week for live streaming a fake bomb threat in class at the University of Washington in Seattle, according to FOX News. Police say he held up his cell phone and played a recorded message saying “C4 has been successfully activated. Bomb detonation countdown successfully started.” Explosion-sounding noises followed from the recording.