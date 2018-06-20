A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has given fans a little something to enjoy this summer with the release of his project, International Artist.

Released Wednesday (June 20), the rapper and Highbridge hero decided to make the presumed EP a sonic flight, jumping between global sounds from Toronto to Nigeria. Contributing guests include Alkaline, Tory Lanez, Davido, Jessie Reyez among others.

The rapper has been on a steady incline since his breakthrough single “Drowning” featuring Kodak Black last year. A string of hits soon followed like the PnB Rock- assisted jam, “Horses” and “Keke” featuring 6ix9ine and Fetty Wap. It’s no surprise A Boogie’s interested in taking over the world. He recently shook up thousands of fans at the Soulfrito Urban Latin Music Festival in Brooklyn earlier this month.

When it comes to International Artist, the sounds vary. Davido provides brings Afropop and Afrobeat vibes to the track on “Way Too High,” just in time for summer. He also takes a trip to the A with Kap G for “MIA,” and heads to the 6 with Tory Lanez and NAV for “Best Friend” and “Pull Up,” respectively.

A Boogie also remixes Kojo Funds’ “Check” for his final tune. Kojo Funds is from East London but is of Ghanian and Dominican heritage.

Which track is your favorite? Sound off in the comments.