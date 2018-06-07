Aaliyah’s trajectory in the entertainment sphere continues to shine forth today, namely through her upcoming M.A.C. Cosmetics line. Several campaigns and petitions were launched throughout the years for a makeup outlet like M.A.C. to honor the late artist. Finally, the international conglomerate decided to roll-out a posthumous collection just in time for the summer.

An integral person who worked closely with the products’ creation was the “Loose Rap” singer’s brother, Rashad Haughton. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Haughton said this line effortlessly sums up what his sister’s style was: “street but sweet.”

“We wanted to create a line where the minimalism is there,” he said. “You can re-create those archive looks from videos and film, but at the same time, mix, match, experiment, and imagine what Aaliyah’s style would look and feel like in 2018 and the future.”

Haughton, who helped with the concept for Aaliyah’s “4 Page Letter” video, mentioned that this line arrives during a time where more and more women are stepping onto the front-lines.

“There are new visions of African-Americans and Africans, we have gender lines and sexual orientations being opened – people are really coming out and standing up for themselves,” he said. “Women have been speaking up even more. It’s serendipitous that [this beauty line] is coming out during this time. My sister took risks throughout her career, in music and in film. She [said that] you can be whoever you want to be as long as you’re confident and comfortable in your skin.”

From lipsticks to bronzers, the products are named after some of Aaliyah’s most recognizable songs like “One in a Million,” “Try Again,” “More Than Woman,” and “At Your Best (You Are Love).” The products will be available in stores June 21 and online June 20, The Cut reports.

Team #Aaliyah we have the names of all the lipsticks that was shared on Instagram! 1. Try Again 2. Hot Like… 3. More Than A Woman 4. Street thing #AaliyahForMAC @RAD_6 @AaliyahHaughton pic.twitter.com/RtSWLojRXt — Aaliyah For MAC (@AaliyahForMac) June 7, 2018

#Aaliyah was my muse, my friend. It was my honor to do her makeup. 💄24 more days till my first stop on my Makeup Masterclass Summer Series is June 29th @LOOKvegas in Las Vegas. : Buy 🎟Here:https://t.co/NNtM5h0klC Don’t miss it! #makeupartist #vegas @AaliyahHaughton @RAD_6 pic.twitter.com/jAfqbdCeko — Eric Scott Ferrell (@EricSFerrell) June 6, 2018