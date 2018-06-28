Instagram has a new feature that its users are bound to love. The social media platform announced that it would be adding a feature that allows users to include music in their Instagram Stories on June 28.

Instagram now features a library of songs users can search and pick from. Users can select a song by clicking on the “tap to add” sticker to a photo or video in the Stories section. There, they will find a browser for music, which they can search by song, artist, or mood. “We have a growing library of songs on Instagram, and you can search for a specific song, browse by mood, genre or what’s popular,” the official announcement states. “When you’ve selected your song, you can fast-forward and rewind through the track to choose the exact part that fits your story.”

You can also choose a song before capturing a video by selecting “new music” once the camera in IG Stories is opened. Once selecting the right song, you can assign it as background for the visual. Friends and followers will watch the video and the song playing upon viewing. They’ll also see the song credits in case they want to add it to their music library.

Check out the new feature today!