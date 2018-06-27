3 Things To Know About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, Congress’ Youngest Member

Politics

CREDIT: Getty Images

On Tuesday evening (June 26), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest person to be elected to Congress, CNN reports. While running her first campaign, the Bronx native defeated Joe Crowley (D-NY) who’s held his seat in New York’s 14th district (formerly the 7th district) since 1999.

For Ocasio-Cortez, this moment has been a long time coming. According to Elite Daily, the 28-year-old’s relationship with politics has been nurtured since she was a kid growing up in a Puerto Rican household.

“Politics were talked about at the table every single day,” she said. “It’s the culture. In Puerto Rico, you talk about politics all the time, even when people disagree.”

After graduating from Boston University in 2011 with degrees in economics and international relations, Ocasio-Cortez became a teacher at the National Hispanic Institute, and worked as a bartender in Manhattan’s Flats Fix Taco Y Tequila Bar to help support her family after her father’s passing in 2008.

Now that she’s fully elected, Ocasio-Cortez plans to spearhead initiatives that’ll make the cost of college easily affordable, implement universal healthcare, and tackle the city’s housing crisis while encouraging other young people to run for office: “We need an entire generation to start taking up these seats.”

Before she confirms an oath of office, here’s a little bit of background on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s beginnings and her plans for the future.

1. She Created A Book Publishing Company To Boost Literacy Among The Bronx’s Youth

According to the New York Daily News, Ocasio-Cortez established Brook Avenue Press in 2012, an outlet that promotes “parent-child literacy education” and publishes positive stories of the Bronx in opposition of letting society’s bleak views define the borough. Around that same time, Ocasio-Cortez was a part of an entrepreneur program, The Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator, which provided funding for a bevy of startups in the community.

2. Ocasio-Cortez Became Familiar With The Campaign Trail While Working With Bernie Sanders

In 2016, the New Yorker supported another native, Bernie Sanders, during his race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Prior to that, she worked on Sen. Ted Kennedy’s (D-Mass.) team. Ocasio-Cortez is also a part of the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization that attempts to “decrease the influence of money in politics.” Through her previous work, Ocasio-Cortez believes running a grassroots campaign aided in her win.

“It was an advantage, actually, because our community here really wanted to do something and they didn’t want to feel like they were choosing to organize the campaign over choosing to comment and organize around this moment,” she said.

3. She Wants The Immigration And Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) To Become Extinct

Part of her policies will concern the end of ICE, a government-funded company that’s received an increase in a wave of criticism for its enforced regulations on immigration. Ocasio-Cortez’s platform was partly influenced by the community members she’s encountered of different backgrounds from Ecuador to Pakistan. “…many of them are very scared about what’s going on. With my campaign, in terms of immigration, we’re trying to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got your back.'” She recently visited one of ICE’s detention center’s in Texas earlier this month.

Tags: alexandria ocasio-cortez, Bernie Sanders, Congress, House of Representatives, The Bronx