On Tuesday evening (June 26), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest person to be elected to Congress, CNN reports. While running her first campaign, the Bronx native defeated Joe Crowley (D-NY) who’s held his seat in New York’s 14th district (formerly the 7th district) since 1999.

For Ocasio-Cortez, this moment has been a long time coming. According to Elite Daily, the 28-year-old’s relationship with politics has been nurtured since she was a kid growing up in a Puerto Rican household.

“Politics were talked about at the table every single day,” she said. “It’s the culture. In Puerto Rico, you talk about politics all the time, even when people disagree.”

After graduating from Boston University in 2011 with degrees in economics and international relations, Ocasio-Cortez became a teacher at the National Hispanic Institute, and worked as a bartender in Manhattan’s Flats Fix Taco Y Tequila Bar to help support her family after her father’s passing in 2008.

Now that she’s fully elected, Ocasio-Cortez plans to spearhead initiatives that’ll make the cost of college easily affordable, implement universal healthcare, and tackle the city’s housing crisis while encouraging other young people to run for office: “We need an entire generation to start taking up these seats.”

It’s time for a New York that works for all of us. On June 26th, we can make it happen – but only if we have the #CourageToChange. It’s time to get to work. Please retweet this video and sign up to knock doors + more at https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI to bring our movement to Congress. pic.twitter.com/aqKMjovEjZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) May 30, 2018

Before she confirms an oath of office, here’s a little bit of background on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s beginnings and her plans for the future.

1. She Created A Book Publishing Company To Boost Literacy Among The Bronx’s Youth

According to the New York Daily News, Ocasio-Cortez established Brook Avenue Press in 2012, an outlet that promotes “parent-child literacy education” and publishes positive stories of the Bronx in opposition of letting society’s bleak views define the borough. Around that same time, Ocasio-Cortez was a part of an entrepreneur program, The Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator, which provided funding for a bevy of startups in the community.

2. Ocasio-Cortez Became Familiar With The Campaign Trail While Working With Bernie Sanders

In 2016, the New Yorker supported another native, Bernie Sanders, during his race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Prior to that, she worked on Sen. Ted Kennedy’s (D-Mass.) team. Ocasio-Cortez is also a part of the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization that attempts to “decrease the influence of money in politics.” Through her previous work, Ocasio-Cortez believes running a grassroots campaign aided in her win.

“It was an advantage, actually, because our community here really wanted to do something and they didn’t want to feel like they were choosing to organize the campaign over choosing to comment and organize around this moment,” she said.

This was @Ocasio2018’s platform, taken from her office in Elmhurst, Queens —> pic.twitter.com/w9KqwRl00x — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 27, 2018

3. She Wants The Immigration And Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) To Become Extinct

Part of her policies will concern the end of ICE, a government-funded company that’s received an increase in a wave of criticism for its enforced regulations on immigration. Ocasio-Cortez’s platform was partly influenced by the community members she’s encountered of different backgrounds from Ecuador to Pakistan. “…many of them are very scared about what’s going on. With my campaign, in terms of immigration, we’re trying to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got your back.'” She recently visited one of ICE’s detention center’s in Texas earlier this month.

Almost two years ago, I started what was then a completely ‘impossible’ bid for Congress. Since then, everything has changed. Now, there’s only 20 minutes left. And it feels great. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

I have spent today criss-crossing the district my family has called home for generations. I have met strangers who knew my dad, and knew stories about my loved ones. I have touched the hands of people who have felt ignored and invisible for a long, long time. And they felt seen. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

Today I saw people voting that are almost never seen in an off-year midterm primary. Just now, as I’m typing this with 8 minutes left, two young men of color, 20 years old, just walked up to me and said they just voted. 2 yrs ago, the “experts” told me not to bother with them. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

But I knew that in refusing to engage with non-voters, we were churning a cycle of neglect and cynicism. So I reached out. And we have been embraced. We have built power. We have organized. What we have built is permanent. No. Matter. What. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

We triggered the first primary election in 14 years. OUR supporters, collecting signatures in the bitter snow for 5 weeks, did that. No matter who the vote is for, every single vote cast to day is ours – because we made this election happen. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

This is the start of a movement. Thank you all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018