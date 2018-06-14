Alice Marie Johnson spent 21 years behind bars for a non-violent offense, and had it not been for Kim Kardashian, the great-grandmother would’ve likely died in prison. But after the reality television star petitioned for Johnson’s release, even meeting with Donald Trump the 63-year-old was granted clemency.

During a sit down on the Today show Thursday, (June 14) the Tennessee native said prior to her advocating for her freedom, she had no idea who Kim K was.

“I did not know her name, I didn’t know Kim,” Johnson said. “As soon as I found out who she was I started getting every magazine I could find, I started reading everything I could about her. And everyone was amazed and I was amazed too.”

Kardashian first heard of Johnson’s case last year and began speaking with her lawyers about helping her. “It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up,” the 37-year-old said.

Reportedly, Kardashian was able to speak with the First Lady before finally meeting with Donald Trump. Prior to discussing Johnson’s clemency, Kardashian revealed she eased into the conversation by inquiring about his reality television show days.

“I’m here because I want to know why you kicked Khloe off ‘The Apprentice,’ ” she recalled.

The meeting proved to be successful because Johnson was released a week after their meeting.”Thank you is not big enough, I have to walk it out, I have to live my thank you out,” Johnson said. “Thank you President Trump for making that wonderful life possible.” \