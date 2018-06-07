Yesterday (Jun. 7), Donald Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson. The 63-year-old grandmother was convicted of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine in 1996, and she was sentenced to life behind bars. However, it was her very first drug offense.

In a video of the moment she was reunited with her family, Johnson is seen running and crying towards them. A family member greets her with flowers and a hug.

“I feel like my life is starting over again,”said Johnson to Alabama reporters after she was released from prison. “I started screaming, and crying and jumping. I think I lost it for a moment.”

She was told the news by socialite Kim Kardashian, who saw a video about Johnson on Twitter, and dedicated her energy to fight to help the woman. Kardashian met with Trump at the White House last week to discuss prison reform and to ask him to pardon Johnson.

“I want to tell Kim, my angel, that you never gave up on me,” said Johnson of Kardashian. “You never gave up your fight. You were relentless and it has paid off beautifully for me and my family on this day.” Johnson also told CNN that she will not let Trump down, and she will work not to disappoint “the American public.” Johnson reportedly has a job lined up, and is hoping to become an activist in the criminal justice system.