Alicia Keys is launching a new initiative dedicated to elevating women in the music industry. The Grammy Award-winning artist recently announced She Is the Music, a women-led music industry initiative for female advancement, Variety reports.

Keys made the announcement during her speech at the National Music Publishers Association’s annual meeting on Wednesday (June 13), where she was accepting the award for Icon Songwriter. The singer didn’t provide too many details regarding the initiative’s agenda, but in the wake of the Me Too and Time’s Up movement, she stressed its importance. “We have to do something because the statistics are brutal,” Keys said. providing statistics backed by a University of Southern California’s Annenberg 2018 Inclusion Initiative study. “Of almost 3,000 pop songwriters credited last year, only 12 percent were female. Only 3 percent of the engineers were female, and one of them is [Keys’ engineer] Ann [Mincieli]. Only 2 percent of producers are female and one of them is me.”

Keys also touched on the importance of diversity within the industry. “Songwriters tell our stories, they sing who we are as people – don’t we all want to hear from all of us?,” she continued.

Roc Nation executive and Voices in Entertainment co-founder, Meg Harkins also spoke about the new initiative and its impact. “She Is Music is an important concrete step forward, providing a platform for inclusion, support and conversation,” Harkins stated. The Annenberg study’s stark data has become a catalyst for positive change within the music industry as we network and focus our energy towards meaningful change.”