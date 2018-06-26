As women of color continue to create their own lanes in the marijuana industry, Amber Rose continues to be a trailblazer. In collaboration with luxury vape pen company Kandypens, the cultural diva has launched her own line of luxury pens from the brand dubbed the Amber Rose Collection.

The champagne and gold colored pen was designed by Rose herself. It includes a champagne leather case with gold trim, temperature controlled battery, a “sesh mode” battery feature, an upgraded mouthpiece with air carb, an all-quartz crystal chamber w/dual quartz rods and an anti-combustion all-quartz coil-less crystal chamber (the first of their kind), a .5 ML Glass E-liquid/Oil Tank, and a 10 threaded battery.

“I want it to feel like a celebration when they inhale. I want the pen to not only represent my fans, but to be inclusive, so that anyone coming across my pen will resonate with it,” Rose said in a press release. She added that she partnered with Kandypens because vaporizers are “a much cleaner alternative and they are the best in the business.”

Amber Rose is the latest to partner with the luxury vape pen line after collaborating with the likes of A$AP Rocky, XXXTentacion, and DJ Khaled, and PNB Rock among many more. You can cop yours here.