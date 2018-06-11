Anthony Anderson To Star In Netflix Film About Chicago Rap Scene

Anthony Anderson has a new TV role lined up. Anderson has reportedly been cast to star in a new Netflix feature film about the Chicago rap scene, Deadline reports.

The upcoming TV movie, which is entitled Beats, will depict a coming-of-age story about an upcoming rapper (played by 17-year-old Khalil Everage) and a former disgraced music manager (Anderson).

The film will also include appearances from popular and underground Chicago artists, most notably, Dreezy and original music from Young Chop. Dave East, and Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba will also be featured in the film.

Chris Robinson, who is best known for his work on ATL and BET’s The New Edition Story, will reportedly direct the film, while Miles Orion Feldsott’s will write the original script. This will be Feldscott’s first feature film, but he has previously worked on the Viola Davis-produced American Koko for ABC.

This is the latest project focusing on Chicago’s youth. It follows the success of Lena Waithe’s The Chi on Showtime, which chronicles the lives of people living in the Windy City. The show has been renewed for a season.

In other Anthony Anderson news, the actor will have his hands full with Black-ish, which has been renewed for a fifth season. He’s also slated to host the NBA Awards on June 25. Beats does not have a premiere date at this time.