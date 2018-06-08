Celebrities React To The Death Of Anthony Bourdain

CREDIT: Getty Images

Around the world, people are mourning the loss of beloved and universally-acclaimed visual storyteller and chef Anthony Bourdain. The 61-year-old was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France by fellow chef and friend Eric Ripert on Friday (Jun. 8). Authorities are ruling his death a suicide.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” a statement from CNN reads. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.” Bourdain leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.

Many celebrities including former President Barack Obama sent their condolences to Bourdain’s loved ones via social media, and also included a few personal memories of the chef in their posts. Read a few heartfelt well-wishes below.