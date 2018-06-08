Around the world, people are mourning the loss of beloved and universally-acclaimed visual storyteller and chef Anthony Bourdain. The 61-year-old was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France by fellow chef and friend Eric Ripert on Friday (Jun. 8). Authorities are ruling his death a suicide.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” a statement from CNN reads. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.” Bourdain leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.

Many celebrities including former President Barack Obama sent their condolences to Bourdain’s loved ones via social media, and also included a few personal memories of the chef in their posts. Read a few heartfelt well-wishes below.

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

“Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund.”- Anthony Bourdain #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/Jpwm0j1cXc — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) June 8, 2018

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now 🙁 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Bourdain’s exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I’ll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

RIP to the most legendary and one-of-a-kind, Anthony Bourdain 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YhTMvfEKDo — Bodega Boys Daily (@bodegaboysdaily) June 8, 2018

Sigh….🙏🏾. "I should’ve died in my 20s. I became successful in my 40s. I became a dad in my 50s. I feel like I’ve stolen a car –a really nice car– and I keep looking in the rearview mirror for flashing lights. But there’s been nothing yet." -Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/1jMi6m45aV — ledisi (@ledisi) June 8, 2018

One of my dreams was to sip wine and eat outrageously good food with Anthony Bourdain. His book, Kitchen Confidential, was a game changer for me. I don’t even know what to say https://t.co/69HUZyApq7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2018

Rest n Peace Anthony Bourdain. My heart aches for his daughter n family left to pick up the pieces. I’m getting weary going through this ritual of morning and bewilderment. Depression is a roaring beast devouring so many good souls among us. So so sad… — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) June 8, 2018

I’m in shock after hearing the news of my CNN colleague Anthony Bourdain’s death. Sending love and comfort to his family and friends. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 8, 2018

Ohh nooo! Anthony Bourdain!!!! Be at peace, brother.❤️ — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 8, 2018