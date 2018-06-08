Celebrities React To The Death Of Anthony Bourdain
Around the world, people are mourning the loss of beloved and universally-acclaimed visual storyteller and chef Anthony Bourdain. The 61-year-old was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France by fellow chef and friend Eric Ripert on Friday (Jun. 8). Authorities are ruling his death a suicide.
“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” a statement from CNN reads. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.” Bourdain leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.
Many celebrities including former President Barack Obama sent their condolences to Bourdain’s loved ones via social media, and also included a few personal memories of the chef in their posts. Read a few heartfelt well-wishes below.
“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018
Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now 🙁
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018
Bourdain’s exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I’ll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened
— 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018
Oh my god man https://t.co/UTwftxhEMp
— T’Questlove (@questlove) June 8, 2018
RIP to the most legendary and one-of-a-kind, Anthony Bourdain 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YhTMvfEKDo
— Bodega Boys Daily (@bodegaboysdaily) June 8, 2018