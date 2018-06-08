On Friday morning (June 8), the world woke up to the shocking news of acclaimed author and chef Anthony Bourdain’s passing. According to CNN, the 61-year-old was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France. Authorities have deemed the cause of death a suicide. Bourdain was on assignment for his award-winning show, Parts Unknown, at the time of his passing.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” a statement from CNN reads. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.” Bourdain’s daugther, Ariane, is 11.

From the Food Network to the Travel Channel to CNN, Bourdain seamlessly married the art of conversation with the art of food innovation. The Peabody Award winner’s Parts Unknown recently entered its eleventh season on CNN in May.

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now 🙁 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

With love, respect & admiration. Please hold his family in your prayers. Tell someone you love them today. Suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255 #rip @anthonybourdain pic.twitter.com/7lDCJQBx45 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) June 8, 2018

I feel this death in my bones. @Bourdain had what I’d call a generous curiosity about the world, guiding audiences through it with an awe, respect, and humor that are all too uncommon. Also rare: he knew what he didn’t know. I never knew him in person. I will miss him terribly. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 8, 2018

From the pages of his bestselling books like “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures In The Culinary Underbelly,” Bourdain translated his culinary expertise to in-person conversations about politics and culture over dishes in various parts of the globe. Described by journalist Jamil Smith as someone who had “a generous curiosity about the world,” Bourdain’s demeanor and knack for presenting new ideas on the small screen will forever inspire viewers.