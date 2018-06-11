Ariana Grande Engaged To ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson

Pop superstar Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live repertory player Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged, according to People. The couple, both 24-years-old, is in the relatively early stages of their relationship, and have only been dating for a few weeks.

“It’s a recent engagement,” a source told the magazine. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” While they haven’t commented publicly on their engagement, Grande has been favoriting fan tweets congratulating her.

Previously, the “No Tears Left To Cry” songbird was in a relationship with rapper Mac Miller. Despite being together for nearly two years, the musical couple officially called it quits a few weeks ago. On Twitter, Grande clapped back at someone for commenting on her decision to move on from the Divine Feminine MC. She detailed that their relationship was “toxic,” but she wishes him the best.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she wrote. “I have cared for [Miller] and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his sh*t together is a very major problem.”