A circuit judge sentenced a man to 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after admitting in court he intentionally contracted HIV just to infect others with the virus. Stephen Koch confirmed this to judge Robin Green and said his actions were self-destructive.

“Just so I can get my brain around this, did I understand the state correctly; Mr. Koch intentionally contracted the HIV virus so he could then infect others?” Green asked Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Stuart Cearley.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Koch pled guilty on Monday (June 4) to attempting to expose others to the sexually transmitted disease, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, delivery of meth and eight counts of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit content involving a child.

Reports do not specify when or how he went about contracting the disease.

The 25-year-old was initially arrested on drug charges. The child pornography charges came after an informant told law enforcement Koch was viewing child pornography.

After serving his time, Koch must follow a 10 year suspended sentence agreement. Koch will also be required to register as a sex offender and must enroll and successfully complete the prison’s sex offender’s program.

Judge Green also ordered that Koch stay away from minors.