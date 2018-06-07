A$AP Ferg Gives Tour Of Black Manhattan In Video For “Harlem Anthem”

After giving his two cents on the Drake and Pusha T fiasco, by saying that the feud is resurrecting lyricism, A$AP Ferg gets back to the music. This week, the Uptown native released the new music visuals for “Harlem Anthem,” from the Uncle Drew soundtrack.

Here, Ferg takes viewers through different sections of Black Manhattan like the famed Dyckmen Park, the well-known 125th Street and the historical Lenox Ave. There’s also scenes from the motion picture Uncle Drew, which hits the theatre on June 29, and stars Kyrie Irvin, Lisa Leslie, Reggie Miller,Shaquille O’Neal, Nate Robinison and Chris Webber.

The Trap Lord MC has been sporadically dropping music. It’s been nearly a year since Ferg released his 14-song effort Still Striving.

In related A$AP news, Ferg’s brother A$AP Rocky recently released his third studio album, Testing, which was spearheaded by singles “Distorted,” “A$AP Forever,” and “Praise the Lord (Da Shine),” and others.

Watch the video above.