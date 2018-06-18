A$AP Rocky is only a few weeks removed from his latest album Testing, however, new music has surfaced from the Uptown native.

A trippy-inspired record titled, “Nights Like This.” The Lord Fubu-produced finds Flacko crooning over the dreamy instrumental wishing rain would fall, yet flossing his neck and wrist wear. Lord Fubu previewed the song back in June on his Instagram account.

“Fall down from the sky Fall down, not a thing in the air/I don’t even know how we got here/Feelin’ like five heartbeats

Nights like this/Nowadays, couldn’t have the low price like this, uh/Swear you couldn’t have a wife like this, uh,” raps Flacko.

Rocky’s third studio album was released May 25, and follows the 2015’s At.Long.Last.A$AP. Rocky’s third opus has cameos from Kid Cudi, T.I., Frank Ocean, Puff Daddy, Kodak Black, Juicy J, French Montana, Skepta, among others.

In other Rocky news, During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on ‘Open Late,’ Rocky spoke about creating Testing.

“I take proper precautions,” Rocky said Rosenberg. “When testing this whole album, it’s, like, about perfect timing. Everything has to be aligned correctly. One little thing, one little mishap, one little imperfection could throw off a whole cycle. I would prefer to put out music to change people’s moods or uplift or get a feeling or a reaction as opposed to just making music to stay relevant for the sake of popularity.”

Also check out Flacko on Rap Genius’ ‘Verified,‘ where he breaks down the lyrics to “Tony Tone,” a song from Testing.

Listen to “Nights Like This” above.