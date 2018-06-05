A$AP Rocky Show Similarities Of New York City And London In “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” Video

A$AP Rocky has been on a roll. Throughout 2018, Lord Pretty Flacko has been consistent with releasing new material. Today (June 5), the Harlem native unveiled the brand new visuals for the Skepta-assisted “Praise the Lord (Da Shine).”

In the gritty video, Rocky juxtaposes New York City to London, showing their similarities. After Flacko spits his verse for the camera, the clip switches to London, where Skepta mobs with his comrades outside of tall project buildings.

The song comes from Flacko’s third studio album, Testing. The 15-song offering features an all-star lineup of Kid Cudi, T.I., Frank Ocean, Puff Daddy, Kodak Black, Juicy J, French Montana, Skepta, among others. Lord Pretty Flacko called on Hector Delgado, Kanye West, Dean Blunt, and Tyler, The Creator, among others to handle production.

Also, Rocky recently sat with Zane Lowe’s ‘Beats 1 Radio’, where he discussed working with Frank Ocean and FKA Twigs.

“One of my favorite tunes is featuring Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill. It’s called “Purity,” Rocky said. “I love that one. Another one that I love is the F.K.A Twigs collaboration called “F**k Sleep.”

In related Rocky news, the “1 Train” MC has been implicated as someone who may have given Pusha T information about the Drake, however, the Uptown native quickly shut down those rumors by tweeting: “Keep my name out of gossip blog shit.”

GET OFF MY DICK KEEP MY NAME OUT DAT GOSSIP BLOG SHIT. WHOS PROVIDING TIPS? QUIDDITCH ASS NIGGAS, RIDIN HARRY POTTER STICK 2 FIND DA SNITCH — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) June 1, 2018

Watch the video above.