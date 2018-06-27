Maybe The Carters’ Everything Is Love was some form of inspiration for Ja Rule and Ashanti because of the Murder Inc cohorts revealed they have an album on the way.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday (June 24), the “Rain on Me” singer revealed that she and Ja Rule have been pondering a collaborative project.

“Listen, me and Rule, it’s so funny because we’ve been talking about that for so long, but I think now he’s like, ‘OK, now it’s time to do it,'” she said.

Ashanti added that Ja has moved around his daily schedule to clock in studio hours with her.

“So we’re going to carve out the time and make it happen,” she added.

The last time Ashanti and Ja Rule collaborated was on “Helpless,” a song from The Hamilton Mixtape, but the two first linked back in 2011 for Rule’s “Always on Time” and later recorded hits “Mesmerize,” “Wonderful” and “Down 4 U.”

