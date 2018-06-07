‘Atlanta’ Renewed For Third Season

Donald Glover and Atlanta isn’t done yet. After raving reviews, FX has officially renewed the hit dramedy Atlanta for a third season.

FX Networks and FX Productions programming president Nick Grad made the announcement alongside Eric Schrier on Thursday (June 7). “Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” Grad said. “With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

Atlanta previously earned two Emmys and two Golden Globes in 2017 for its stellar performances and writing. Not to mention, the series also thrust cast members like Brian Tyree Henry (Paper Boi), Lakeith Stanfield (Darius), and Zazie Beetz (Van) into the limelight.

Atlanta season three has not been given an official premiere date at this time. Stay tuned for more details regarding the new season.