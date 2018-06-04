It looks like Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick’s exchange of compliments will finally translate from the digital sphere to television. According to Vanity Fair, the award-winning filmmaker and the activist/pro-football player have partnered up for a comedy series about Kaepernick’s high school career.

While further details for the reported project are still under wraps, DuVernay continues her focus on the success of season three’s Queen Sugar and the forthcoming Netflix feature on the Central Park Five.

In a 2017 interview with GQ, DuVernay shared that Kaepernick’s actions on and off the field have not only inspired her but others as well. “I see what he’s done as art,” she said. “I believe that art is seeing the world that doesn’t exist…I just feel fortunate that I’ve had a chance to get to know him personally, to talk to him.”

She also addressed the moment when Donald Trump called out Kaepernick for his situation with the NFL.

“When you ask if he’s inspired me and motivated me, to be able to sit with that brother on this particular day, on the day between really two historic cultural moments that swirled around him…was shapeshifting for me,” she said. “Being able to observe that and witness his stillness, and wisdom, and interrogation of that moment up close and personal. I’m just really honored to know him.”