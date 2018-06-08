Axel Leon Comes Through With Serious Bars On ‘Rich Port 3′ Mixtape

As of late, hip-hop heads have been blessed with some serious bars. From Styles P, Pusha T, Royce da 5’9″ and Nick Grant, to name a few, MCs continues to stay emerged in the art of lyrical warfare. Today (June 8), Bronx native Axel Leon adds his clever witticisms to the cloth of serious sixteens spitters with the release of the third installment of his Rich Port 3 series.

The 11-track effort is featureless, but the clever wordsmith called on Navi Beats, and Madeyouso for the effort’s instrumentals.

Back in 2017, Leon inked a coveted deal with Steve Rifkind’s Loud Records. Last year, we spoke to the veteran MC and Rifkind Loud Records.

“I’ve been wanting to restart Loud,” Steve Rifkind said. “And I knew it had to be somebody from New York. I heard Axel for a while and his name was buzzing then I saw the BET cypher and then I knew I had to sign him.”

“We sign in a week, but it’s solid,” Leon said back in December. “I met him at the BET Awards. He was part of the audience. When I walked through the hallway, he was there talking to Capo [Jim Jones]. Capo said, ‘Yo, this is the next Eminem.’ Steve said, ‘I know, I heard of him. I’ve been listening.’ One thing led to another, we had a meeting at the motel room. I thought we were only going to talk music. I didn’t know I was getting a deal. He said, ‘Hey, I can give you guys an undisclosed amount. And let’s get to work.’ Now, we’re just waiting for the paperwork to come through.”

Rich Port 3 is the follow-up Juicus Christ.

Stream Axel Leon’s newest effort below.