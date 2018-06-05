Bas Tackles Domestic Issues And Crime In “Pinball II” Video

Dreamville Records is making big moves in 2018. Coming off the release of Cozz’s Effected album as well as his tour, and J. Cole’s KOD album, the label isn’t done just yet. It’s believed that Bas is in album mode, too. Today (June 5), the Queens-bred released the brand new music visuals for “Pinball II” featuring Correy C.

With J. Cole, Ced Breeze and ClickNPress handling the song’s production, Fiend Bassy takes care of business as usual on the mic. Using slick witticisms, and a steady flow, the Last Winter MC runs the lyrical gamut by using words to uplifting, boast, and deliver financial instructions.

The video–directed by Andrew Nisinson for The Fiends–shows a married couple going through domestic issues. The clip later shows a young man fighting for his life after getting shot during a robbery.

“Shine black man melanin gold/I hope you never get old/Keep your youthful spirit/I know the world do fear it/You’re the tip of the spear/And with our dyin’ breaths I bet the world gon’ hear it, look/I been saving money for my taxes/Bassy keep on jumpin’ through these brackets,” raps Bas.

The first installment of “Pinball” comes off 2013’s Quarter Water Raised Me Vol. II mixtape. It’s been two years since Bas released his respectful sophomore album, Too High to Riot.

In related Dreamville news, EarthGang recently released their Royalty project, and J.I.D. is working on his forthcoming project, DiCaprio 2.

Watch the video above.