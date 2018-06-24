With Jamie Foxx at the helm of the 2018 BET Awards are sure to be a show to remember, but the red carpet is where the fashion magic goes down.

Dej Loaf, 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, T.I., Janelle Monae, Lakeith Stanfield, and Sevyn Streeter, are just some of the stars who struck a pose on the carpet ahead of the night’s big show, broadcasting live from the Los Angeles Staples Center. And whether the message is fashion or political, a good red carpet moment is all about making a statement.

On the music side of things, fans can look forward to performances from J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Y.G., Snoop Dogg, Yolanda Adams, Miguel, Ledisi, and more. The night will also feature a special tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Anita Baker.

See the red carpet looks from the 2018 BET Awards below.

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

DJ Khaled

2 Chainz

Dej Loaf

Remy Ma

Lakeith Stanfield

Janelle Monáe

Blac Chyna

Vic Mensa

Sevyn

Blac Youngsta

T.I.

Ashanti

Chloe x Halle

Jamie Foxx

Amber Rose