Dej Loaf, Remy Ma, 2 Chainz And More Make Bold Statements On The 2018 BET Awards Carpet
With Jamie Foxx at the helm of the 2018 BET Awards are sure to be a show to remember, but the red carpet is where the fashion magic goes down.
Dej Loaf, 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, T.I., Janelle Monae, Lakeith Stanfield, and Sevyn Streeter, are just some of the stars who struck a pose on the carpet ahead of the night’s big show, broadcasting live from the Los Angeles Staples Center. And whether the message is fashion or political, a good red carpet moment is all about making a statement.
On the music side of things, fans can look forward to performances from J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Y.G., Snoop Dogg, Yolanda Adams, Miguel, Ledisi, and more. The night will also feature a special tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Anita Baker.
See the red carpet looks from the 2018 BET Awards below.