Nicki Minaj shut the BET Awards down with her live performance of “Chun-Li” and “Rich Sex.” The rapper reportedly performed her latest singles off of her upcoming album, Queen on June 24.

The rapper kicked off her performance with “Chun-Li” with a Japanese-style stage setup. She then led into her newest single “Rich Sex,” which originally features Lil Wayne. Minaj shed her original floor-length garment into a sexy, red latex outfit. As she sang the lyrics to her new single, she also performed a raunchy dance on the floor. She also appeared on stage with YG, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean for their rendition of “Big Bank.”

As previously noted, Nicki is gearing up to release her new studio album, Queen in Aug. 2018. Ahead of the album’s release, the rapper revealed the album art, featuring a nearly naked Nicki perched on a royal thrown. Nicki has also dropped the music videos and singles for “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Tingz,” and ” Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande.

In regards her album, Nicki Minaj told Elle magazine that her new project will be the “album of the year.” “I went through a moment where I got to know myself again, and then I went through a moment where I got to know myself as the rapper again,” she added. “And then I locked [myself] in the studio and I didn’t want to leave.”

Queen drops on Aug. 10. In the meantime, check out her performance at the 2018 BET Awards in the video above.