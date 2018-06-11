Art is open to interpretation and in the age of the social media peanut gallery, a lot of backlash.

Beyonce and Jay Z happened to be targets over the weekend when a series of photos from their On The Run II tour were shared on social media. On their Glasgow, Scotland tour stop, the couple’s tour merch consisted of a book sharing lavish and rather intimate photos. While they seem to tell a story, the context was removed as fans remained fixated on two photos of the couple in their birthday suits.

One shows Bey reading a newspaper (props) in a thong as Jay enjoys a cigar. The other is more touching as Bey is in a fetal position on Jay’s chest. The pics were met with anger from some fans who were shocked to see the singer in little to no clothing and confusion about the artistic direction of the pics.

More photos show Bey in the woods and nearly naked as she heads to the beach.

I'm SHOOK…. A post shared by Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter (@beybsasha) on Jun 9, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT

The photos used during the show were more forward. Between declarations like “This Isn’t Real Life” and “This Is What Love Looks Like” were interesting takes and “home videos” featuring Blue Ivy. A rep for Bey shared with BuzzFeed that twins featured in videos and photos were not Rumi and Sir. However, Tina Lawson clarified at least one of the photos featured the actual twins.

My babies❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

Since many of us in the states didn’t attend the show, it’s easy to have the photos’ meanings get lost in the interwebs. But that didn’t stop fans from taking to the platform to unleash jokes and unwanted hot takes on the photos.

Beyonce and jay z always private until they need to sell a tour or an album then everything be on the table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wtBsnHcLJM — Dope Vibez Mgmt (@charrisinnishoe) June 10, 2018

Jay Z and Beyoncé #OTRII photo’s have nothing on the OG Ice-T Album cover. pic.twitter.com/W4B711hGy1 — OSIRIS (@OSIRIS_ERA) June 10, 2018

Fun Fact: Do you know you saying Beyoncé demoralized herself be posting private photos of her and her husband and Jay Z rapping songs from 10 years ago did not stop them from filling out Arenas?

Now, go ahead and have a popsicle and take a nap. — Alexa's Mommy 🇹🇿 (@alwaysmyra) June 11, 2018

It’s June 2018

Kim k is fighting for a black woman to be released from prison and Beyoncé is posting nudes. Wow! — Enydoe (@enehidoko) June 10, 2018

Beyoncé dropped nudes, no one is talking about how she's got three kids and should dress decently but y'all be quick to go off when it's Kim, fuck y'all double standard asses. — ➖YE (@UncleTK__) June 9, 2018

A naked Beyoncé is sexy but a naked Kim is immoral. They’re both married with 3 kids — Nkosazana (@khvnyi) June 9, 2018

Beyonce gon complete this tour then drop an album so she can go on another tour and y’all gon pay for both tours. And all y’all got so far are nudes in a pamphlet that included jay z pic.twitter.com/SbLcf1tkVE — 🌹 RoseGawd 🌹 (@rosegawd) June 10, 2018

I've watched Jay Z and his wife Beyonce photos and I don't see anything wrong there because those people are married and they are used to being named to each other as husband and wife . pic.twitter.com/PNY1L68Zrj — King David Dashe (@SirDavid_Dashe) June 11, 2018

In addition to sparking debates, the legends shared other tour merchandise like hoodies, caps and shirts.

ON THE RUN II TOUR MERCH pic.twitter.com/Dh0c9jtL9H — On The Run II Tour (@OTR2TOUR) June 6, 2018

The next stop on the international leg is Manchester’s UK Etihad Stadium June 13 while the American tour will kick off in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium July 25.

See all the dates below.

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium

June 15 London, UK London Stadium

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena

June 20 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

July 3 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion

July 6 Milan, IT San Siro

July 8 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 Washington, DC FedExField

July 28 Washington, DC FedExField

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 3 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 8 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 4 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field