Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Intimate OTR II Photos Spark Backlash
Art is open to interpretation and in the age of the social media peanut gallery, a lot of backlash.
Beyonce and Jay Z happened to be targets over the weekend when a series of photos from their On The Run II tour were shared on social media. On their Glasgow, Scotland tour stop, the couple’s tour merch consisted of a book sharing lavish and rather intimate photos. While they seem to tell a story, the context was removed as fans remained fixated on two photos of the couple in their birthday suits.
One shows Bey reading a newspaper (props) in a thong as Jay enjoys a cigar. The other is more touching as Bey is in a fetal position on Jay’s chest. The pics were met with anger from some fans who were shocked to see the singer in little to no clothing and confusion about the artistic direction of the pics.
More photos show Bey in the woods and nearly naked as she heads to the beach.
The photos used during the show were more forward. Between declarations like “This Isn’t Real Life” and “This Is What Love Looks Like” were interesting takes and “home videos” featuring Blue Ivy. A rep for Bey shared with BuzzFeed that twins featured in videos and photos were not Rumi and Sir. However, Tina Lawson clarified at least one of the photos featured the actual twins.
Since many of us in the states didn’t attend the show, it’s easy to have the photos’ meanings get lost in the interwebs. But that didn’t stop fans from taking to the platform to unleash jokes and
unwanted hot takes on the photos.
In addition to sparking debates, the legends shared other tour merchandise like hoodies, caps and shirts.
The next stop on the international leg is Manchester’s UK Etihad Stadium June 13 while the American tour will kick off in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium July 25.
See all the dates below.
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 15 London, UK London Stadium
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena
June 20 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
June 30 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
July 3 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion
July 6 Milan, IT San Siro
July 8 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 Washington, DC FedExField
July 28 Washington, DC FedExField
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 3 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 8 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Oct. 4 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field