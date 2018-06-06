Today (Jun. 6), Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s On The Run II tour began in Cardiff, Wales, and eager fans couldn’t get enough of leaked videos of the highly-anticipated concert and the looks Queen Bey would bestow on us mere mortals.

In a picture posted by several sites and uber-excited fans on social media, Bey can be seen in a headdress holding two babies in her arms, believed to be her twin children Rumi and Sir Carter. In a similar photo from the tour, Jay is also holding the babies.

However, Buzzfeed reports that a rep for the Beychella superstar states that the babies are not her nearly one-year-old twins. A request for comment about the mystery babies was not returned to the site.

Beyoncé revealed the first (and one of the only) photos of her babies last year via Instagram, shortly after their first month on Earth. In the shot, she is cradling her babies on each arm while adorned in a purple, floral printed kimono, with a flower wreath in the background. TMZ reported that the couple trademarked the babies names shortly after their birth.

The Carters also have an older daughter who we all know and love, Blue Ivy.