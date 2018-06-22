Legendary rapper Big Daddy Kane, is being inducted into the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Celebrity Path, and will receive the Key to Brooklyn. The ceremony will take place during the third annual Central Brooklyn Arts & Culture Walk Sunday (June 24).

Considered one of the most influential hip-hop artists, Big Daddy Kane, JAY-Z’s former mentor, was born in Bedford-Stuyvesant. In 1991, he Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his work on Quincy Jones’ collaborative track “Back on the Block.” On screen, he’s appeared in several television shows and movies, including Posse, Meteor Man and Law and Order: SVU.

Also, Kane is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album.

The Long Live the Kane MC’s name will be engraved on the path along the stretch of Eastern Parkway, from Flatbush to Washington avenues. In 2017, Fabolous received the Key to Brooklyn. Also, Loso’s name was engraved on the Celebrity Walk, along with iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.