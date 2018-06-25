Netflix recently unveiled a powerful promotional image and video in celebration of black and brown creatives who star in various original TV shows and films on the streaming platform. Forty-seven actors, directors, and creatives such as Spike Lee, Nia Long, Rev Run, Ava DuVernay, and more joined forces to recreate the famous 1958 photo known as “A Great Day In Harlem.”

The original 1958 photograph was reportedly taken in black and white by Art Kane for Esquire magazine. The photo featured 57 famous jazz musicians in front of a Harlem brownstone. Kane previously referred to the photo as “the greatest picture of that era of musicians ever taken.”

We’re not a genre because there’s no one way to be black.

We’re writing while black.

Nuanced and complex.

Resilient and Strong. #AGreatDayInHollywood 📷: @Kwakualston pic.twitter.com/jfi5D20ZsU — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 25, 2018

“We’re not a genre because there’s no one way to be black. We’re writing while black. Nuanced and complex. Resilient and Strong,” Netflix captioned the new image in its announcement on social media on June 24. A commercial also premiered during the 2018 BET Awards. “Today is a new day, broken from the ground, built by legends. A new day for our generation to see untold experiences of our blackness, representing a limitless range of identity, playing kings and queens of our neighborhoods. Defeating larger than life forces, trying to flip our world upside down. We stand up on any stage and every screen,” Stranger Things star, Caleb McLaughlin says as the screen pans out to the rest of the cast. The video and photo also features: Lena Waithe, Mike Colter, Logan Browning, and Rapsody.

For the full list of black creatives and the shows and films they appear in, see below. Check out the video announcement above.

Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why)

Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage; Juanita)

Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)

Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People)

Antonique Smith (Luke Cage)

Ashley Blaine Featherson (Dear White People)

Ava DuVernay (13th, Central Park Five)

Brett Gray (On My Block)

Britney Young (GLOW)

Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)

Chante Adams (Roxanne Roxanne)

Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage)

Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black)

Dawn Porter (Bobby Kennedy for President)

DeRay Davis (How To Act Black)

Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why)

DeRon Horton (Dear White People)

Gabrielle Dennis (Luke Cage)

Hayley Law (Altered Carbon; Riverdale)

Justin Simien (Dear White People)

Justine Simmons (All About The Washingtons)

Kano (Top Boy)

Kat Graham (The Holiday Calendar; How It Ends)

Kia Stevens (GLOW)

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

Lena Waithe (Master of None; Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Logan Browning (Dear White People)

Marlon Wayans (Naked; Woke-ish)

Marque Richardson (Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Mike Colter (Luke Cage)

Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage)

Nia Long (Roxanne Roxanne, Dear White People)

Nia Jervier (Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things)

Quincy Brown (The Holiday Calendar)

Rapsody (Rapture)

Rev Run (All About The Washingtons)

Russell Hornsby (Seven Seconds)

Sacha Jenkins (Rapture)

Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why)

Sierra Capri (On My Block)

Simone Missick (Luke Cage)

Spike Lee (She’s Gotta Have It)

Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why)

Sydelle Noel (GLOW)

Vaneza Oliveira (3%)

Yance Ford (Strong Island)