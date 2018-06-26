Items from the box office-breaking blockbuster Black Panther will be on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture for the museum’s first ever African American Film Festival later this year.

According to The Smithsonian’s website, King T’Challa’s famous and form-fitting Black Panther suit, a signed shooting script, a spec script and several photographs “documenting the filmmaking process” will be on display at the museum from Oct. 24-27. The museum is also currently finalizing plans to have the Black Panther suit on display on a permanent basis.

“The Afrofuturist vibe of Black Panther, well embodied by T’Challa’s technologically sophisticated yet culturally respectful panther suit, speaks to a growing capacity for innovation among African nations even as it celebrates their deep roots in tradition and ceremony,” writes The Smithsonian of the film’s importance.

“I think the film presented notions of African regality, dignity, modernity and respect for culture and tradition that many people felt proud to see represented onscreen,” says Rhea Combs, a curator for the African American History Museum.

As of press time, Black Panther has accumulated a worldwide gross of $1.35 billion, and a domestic gross of nearly $700 million. Plans for a sequel have been announced.

READ MORE: ‘Black Panther,’ Erik Killmonger And The Disconnect Within The African Diaspora