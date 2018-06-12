Four people were hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide poisoning at the Bonnaroo Music Festival on Monday morning (Jun. 11). Reports say that the victims were all paramedics working out of the RV, which was powered by a generator. Three of the victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital, while one was driven by an ambulance.

“According to Coffee County Sheriff officials, the four people showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning,” reports News Channel 5 in Manchester, Tenn. “All of them were staying in an RV for the music festival in Manchester.”

Eminem, The Killers and Muse were the headlining acts at this year’s event, while Future, Anderson .Paak, Kali Uchis and Daniel Caesar were some of the acts who performed during the festival.

As of Monday Jun. 11, 37 people were reportedly sent to the hospital during this year’s event, which was held from Jun. 7 to 10. There was also one fatality; Michael Donivan Craddock Jr. was found dead in his car on the festival’s second day. There is no known cause of death, and foul play is being ruled out in the 32-year-old’s case.

“The last death at Bonnaroo took place in June 2015 after a 47-year-old man died after collapsing in the event’s main area — known as Centeroo,” reports USA Today.