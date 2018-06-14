Bow Wow is reportedly coming to Jamie Foxx’s defense after the actor and singer was accused of allegedly slapping a woman with his penis during an interaction in 2002. Bow Wow reportedly addressed the alleged victim and other women of the Me Too movement in a video message on Instagram on Thursday (June 14).

In addition to defending Jamie Foxx, the rapper also took a stand for Morgan Freeman, who was accused of sexual misconduct in May 2018. “I was going to let this s**t slide,” Bow Wow said in the video. “After Morgan Freeman, I said ‘get the f**k outta here.’ Now, Jamie…get the f**k outta here.”

He went on to tell women to stop using rich men as “scapegoats” and seek employment instead. “A lot of y’all women need to get up off your mothafuckin’ ass and get a job man. Go get a f**kin’ job,” he demanded. “Stop trying to use celebrities as a scapegoat. Cut that shit out. Nobody believe you.”

As previously reported, Jamie Foxx has been accused of striking a woman with his penis after asking her to perform oral sex on him, to which she rejected him. Since the allegations dropped, Foxx has “emphatically” denied the report. “The first time Mr. Foxx became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred sixteen years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives today about this story,” his attorney stated in an official statement regarding the matter.

Although the woman has reportedly filed a police report against the actor, he will not receive any form of legal punishment because the statute of limitations in Las Vegas – where the incident allegedly occurred – is three years.

Check out Bow Wow’s video message below.