Bozoma Saint John is shaking things up again with her power moves. The former Uber executive (who joined the upper ranks of the ride share company in 2017 after leaving Apple Music) will be taking on a new position at Endeavor, a creative network covering entertainment, sports and fashion. Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirmed that she is, in fact, stepping down as Chief Brand Officer (as well as offered her well wishes) in a message to staff:

Team Uber -

I wanted to share the news that Bozoma Saint John has decided to leave Uber to be CMO of Endeavor, one of the world’s leading talent agencies.

Boz joined Uber when the company was hurting and when our brand was in a tough spot. From forming partnerships with pop culture moguls to helping sign deals with major sports teams, she has brought enthusiasm and spirit to everything she has done over the last year. She has been a fantastic ambassador and evangelist for our brand, and we’re in a better place because of her vision and her work.

While we’re going to miss seeing her in the hallways of Uber offices around the world (and she was also a popular guest star at many a team all hands!), as I’ve said before career moves are deeply personal and so I understand her desire to take on a new challenge.

Boz, huge thanks for everything—we know you’ll continue to be our biggest fan cheering us on from the sidelines. We’re excited to see what you accomplish next!

DK

According to a press release from her new job, she “will focus on driving marketing efforts on behalf of Endeavor, including Endeavor Global Marketing clients and premium brands.” Such clients include agencies like WME, IMG, UFC, The Miss Universe Organization and more.

Saint John has yet to comment on the major career move.