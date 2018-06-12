Cardi B Is Back In The Top Five On ‘Billboard Hot 100′ Chart

Cardi B continues to win. Her time away from ‘Billboard Hot 100′ charts was brief. This week, the Bronx native finds herself back in the top five, thanks to hit-songs “I Like It,” and her Maroon 5-collaboration, “Girls Like You.”

According to Billboard, Cardi’s J. Balvin and Bad Bunny-assisted track, “I Like It” has skyrocketed to No. 3 from No. 7, and her feature with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You” took a drastic jump from No. 94 to No. 4.

The soon-to-be mother will start back touring in September, as she will be one of the headliners at Atlanta’s Musicfest. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper will also join Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic Tour, which commences Sept. 7.

In related Cardi news, the rapper recently spoke with Cosmopolitan Magazine, where she discussed the lack of respect shown to strippers, and the #MeToo Movement lack of support for video vixens.

“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f**k. When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d***s out,” Cardi said. “I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”