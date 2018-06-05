Cardi B may not dance now, but she’s calling for justice for her former strip club. After the rapper’s previous place of business, Love & Lust, was forced to shut down, Cardi released a statement on social media on Monday (June 4), calling for its immediate reopening.

“Justice for LUST,” she wrote on her social media accounts following the news. “Come on now that’s f**ked up, never a shoot out, nobody ever got murked. It’s like you can’t win for s**t !!! OPEN THEM LOCKS FOR @lustbk.”

According to a recent report on Page Six, the club was reportedly shut down after continuously being raided by the New York Police Department. Lust owner Imran Jairam previously filed a claim for $125 million, alleging that the club had been unfairly targeted by the NYPD and the State Liquor Authority since 2014. Jairam also claimed that the then-NYPD Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez came to him in 2017, seeking a free trip to Puerto Rico.

The NYPD Captains Endowment Association president quickly responded to those claims however, saying the club is “looking to shift focus from their bad conduct.”

50 Cent previously showed his support for the strip club in a now-deleted post on Instagram. The rapper was forced to delete his photo after police reportedly launched an investigation into the use of the catchphrase “get the strap” in the photo’s caption.

While Cardi has not been a dancer at Love & Lust for quite sometime, she has always been open about her past career move and the lessons it has taught her along the way.

Check out Cardi B’s post below.