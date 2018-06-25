The shocking and brutal death of 15-year-old native Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz has left much of The Bronx, and the entire country, in mourning. His death has particularly struck a nerve for Cardi B. In response to the recent news, the native rapper reportedly donated $8,000 to Junior’s family GoFundMe campaign.

Cardi reportedly made the large donation under her government name, Belcalis Almanzar on June 24, the Daily Mail reports. The “Be Careful” artist also shared a message on Instagram in memory of Junior. “R.I.P. These Bronx streets are ruthless. What piss me off the most is that these BX cops be harassing the shit outta people then they see a boy bleeding to death and ask what happen,” she wrote in a caption attached to an image of Junior laying lifeless on a hospital bed. “How bout you call the ambulance like ya be calling for back up when ya see nikkas smoking in front of a building !!!!! People be like”call the police! Call the police!!”

The hashtag #JusticeforJunior has been circulating the the Internet since the story of his death went viral. The teen was reportedly killed on June 20, after five suspected members of the Trinitarios gang dragged the 15-year-old out of a Bronx bodega and viciously beat and stabbed him with a machete. Junior ran to the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, but was unable to receive immediate medical care after police questioned him about the incident.

Authorities have since arrested the five suspects connected to the murder. One of the suspects, now identified as 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez, was reportedly charged with second-degree murder and gang assault, CBS New York confirms. The gang also reportedly confessed to Junior’s family, admitting they had killed the wrong person.

The Guzman-Feliz GoFundMe page has reportedly raised $156,809, exceeding its initial goal of $15,000, and is still accepting donations. Check out Cardi B’s post below.