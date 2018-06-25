The Bardi Gang has been patiently waiting for the date of Cardi B and Offset’s wedding. Many expected the happy day would come shortly after the birth of their first child, but it turns out the day has already passed. Cardi revealed in a snappy statement on June 25, that she and Offset actually tied the knot one month prior to their public engagement.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep to myself,” she wrote in the lengthy post. “Our relationship was so new breaking up, and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do, but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

The “I Like It” revealed that she and the Migos member got married, with her cousin as a witness in Sept. of 2017. “I said I do, with no dress, no makeup, and no ring,” she added. For those who are a little confused about the timeline of events, Offset proposed to Cardi before a live audience at the Powerhouse concert in Oct. 2017 in Philadelphia, one month after their wedding. Cardi noted that the proposal was performed out of love and understanding that it was a special moment that every young girl would like to have. “I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me,” she continued. “Well now since you lil nosy f**ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

This wouldn’t be the first secret Cardi did a great job of hiding. The rapper concealed her pregnancy for several months before making the baby announcement during her performance on Saturday Night Live in Apr. 2018. Well, it looks like all of the cats are out of the bag now. Congratulations to Mrs. Belcalis Almanzar Cephus and Mr. Kiari Kendrell Cephus! Check out Cardi B’s full statement below.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

