After Migos took home the award for Best Group at the 2018 ‘BET Awards’ on Sunday (June 24), the trio took the stage to thank their loyal fans, but Offset thanked his better-half–his wife.

“I thank my wife. You should thank yours,” the Gwinnett County rapper said.

Well, according to TMZ, Cardi B and Offset were secretly married months ago. A marriage certificate under the rappers’ legal names, Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, was filed in Fulton County, Ga. on Sept. 20, 2017.

The Migos member proposed to his wife in October while onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia. The newlyweds are expecting their first child, a baby girl, next month.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi B discussed the naysayers doubting Offset’s love for her.

“People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom, but I know I’m not having a baby with a shitty-ass man,” the Bronx native said. Offset added: “We really love each other. She’s real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful.”

