Cardi B’s pregnant belly is on full display in the July issue of Rolling Stone magazine. The “Be Careful” rapper officially debuted the cover shoot late Friday (June 15) after complaining that the image had leaked on social media.

The photo features Offset kissing Cardi’s exposed bump next to the heading: “Cardi B & Offset: A Hip-Hop Love Story.” The final image was supposed to be black-and-white (or “gray”), according to Cardi’s tweet, and is the second time that the 25-year-old recording artist has covered the coveted music magazine.

“I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our [@rollingstone],” Cardi wrote. “Even tho [sic] it was leaked and suppose to be [in] gray f**k it! My daughter made it to the Rollin[g] Stone cover.”

Earlier in the day, Cardi tweeted and deleted a message to blogger Karen Civil for posting a sneak peek of the cover. In a follow-up tweet, Cardi lashed out at “people” attempting to “sabotage” her career.

“People be out here really trying to sabotage my personal and my business life. Let me remind you! [I’m] prayed up! I pray everyday and my mother pray for me. I thank God, I ask him for forgiveness everyday,” she wrote, adding that she can’t be “knocked down” because she’s shielded by a higher power. “Keep trying tho!”

Civil deleted the initial Rolling Stone image, tweeting that Cardi’s label, Atlantic Records, informed her that the cover that surfaced on social media wasn’t “final.” She went on to reveal that the cover would be dropping “soon.” Cardi posted the official cover hours later.

Check below to see Cardi and Offset covering ‘Rolling Stone.’